Denied; Quincy blunts Rock Island Alleman 48-0
No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Quincy followed in overpowering Rock Island Alleman 48-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Recently on October 1 , Rock Island Alleman squared up on Geneseo in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The Blue Devils drew first blood by forging a 48-0 margin over the Pioneers after the first quarter.

No points meant no hope for Rock Island Alleman as it could not cut into its deficit in the second and fourth quarters.

