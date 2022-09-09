Denied: Taylor Ridge Rockridge blunts Port Byron Riverdale on scoreboard 2-0

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Taylor Ridge Rockridge's 2-0 blanking of Port Byron Riverdale for an Illinois high school football victory on September 9.
Taylor Ridge Rockridge opened with a 2-0 advantage over Port Byron Riverdale through the first quarter.
Both teams were blanked in the second, third and fourth quarters.
Last season, Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Port Byron Riverdale faced off on September 10, 2021 at Taylor Ridge Rockridge High School. For more, click here.
