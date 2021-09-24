Destination, victory: Burlington tops Clinton 55-13

Burlington took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Clinton 55-13 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 24.
The Grayhounds drew first blood by forging a 28-0 margin over the River Kings after the first quarter.
Burlington opened a gross 35-0 gap over Clinton at halftime.
Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter, leaving the score 35-0 at first quarter.
