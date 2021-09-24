 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Destination, victory: Burlington tops Clinton 55-13
0 comments

Destination, victory: Burlington tops Clinton 55-13

{{featured_button_text}}

Burlington took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Clinton 55-13 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 24.

Recently on September 10 , Clinton squared up on Central DeWitt in a football game . Click here for a recap

The Grayhounds drew first blood by forging a 28-0 margin over the River Kings after the first quarter.

Burlington opened a gross 35-0 gap over Clinton at halftime.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter, leaving the score 35-0 at first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are the Green Bay Packers pretenders?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WR/DB Isaiah Smith

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News