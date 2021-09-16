Destination, victory: Solon tops Davenport Assumption 38-10

Solon broke out to an early lead and topped Davenport Assumption 38-10 in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Recently on September 2 , Davenport Assumption squared up on Dubuque Wahlert in a football game . Click here for a recap
The Spartans jumped in front of the Knights 14-3 to begin the second quarter.
The Spartans fought to a 24-3 intermission margin at the Knights' expense.
Solon roared to a 31-10 bulge over Davenport Assumption as the fourth quarter began.
