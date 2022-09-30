Don't call it a comeback: Sciota West Prairie-Bushnell-Prairie Coop overtakes Galva in showstopper 49-14

Sciota West Prairie-Bushnell-Prairie Coop drew on its character to overcome an early hole and beat Galva 49-14 on September 30 in Illinois football.
In recent action on September 16, Galva faced off against Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran and Sciota West Prairie-Bushnell-Prairie Coop took on Woodhull Al/Cam on September 16 at Sciota West Prairie-Bushnell-Prairie City Coop. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
