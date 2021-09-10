Down but not out; Aledo Mercer County beats back Monmouth United 40-26

Aledo Mercer County trailed at the beginning, but put the hammer down in a 40-26 win over Monmouth United in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The Golden Eagles broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 32-26 lead over the Red Storm.

The Red Storm came from behind to grab the advantage 26-24 at halftime over the Golden Eagles.

The Red Storm showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-8 advantage over the Golden Eagles as the first quarter ended.

