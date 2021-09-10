 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Down but not out; Aledo Mercer County beats back Monmouth United 40-26
0 comments

Down but not out; Aledo Mercer County beats back Monmouth United 40-26

{{featured_button_text}}

Aledo Mercer County trailed at the beginning, but put the hammer down in a 40-26 win over Monmouth United in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Recently on August 27 , Aledo Mercer County squared up on Farmington in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The Golden Eagles broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 32-26 lead over the Red Storm.

The Red Storm came from behind to grab the advantage 26-24 at halftime over the Golden Eagles.

The Red Storm showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-8 advantage over the Golden Eagles as the first quarter ended.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

TJ Watts reportedly signs deal to become highest paid defensive player in NFL

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WR/DB Isaiah Smith

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News