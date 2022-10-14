Down but not out: Geneseo beats back Rock Island 36-22

Geneseo fell behind in the first quarter before coming to life for a 36-22 win over Rock Island in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 14.
The start wasn't the problem for Rock Island, as it began with a 14-0 edge over Geneseo through the end of the first quarter.
The Rocks took a 14-7 lead over the Maple Leafs heading to the intermission locker room.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Geneseo and Rock Island locked in a 22-22 stalemate.
The Maple Leafs got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.
Last season, Rock Island and Geneseo faced off on October 15, 2021 at Geneseo High School. Click here for a recap
