Down but not out: Geneseo beats back Rock Island 36-22

Geneseo fell behind in the first quarter before coming to life for a 36-22 win over Rock Island in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 14.

The start wasn't the problem for Rock Island, as it began with a 14-0 edge over Geneseo through the end of the first quarter.

The Rocks took a 14-7 lead over the Maple Leafs heading to the intermission locker room.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Geneseo and Rock Island locked in a 22-22 stalemate.

The Maple Leafs got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

