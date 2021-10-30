Downs Tri-Valley overcomes Taylor Ridge Rockridge in competitive affair 47-42

A tight-knit tilt turned in Downs Tri-Valley's direction just enough to squeeze past Taylor Ridge Rockridge 47-42 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The Rockets authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Vikings 14-7 at the end of the first quarter.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge came from behind to grab the advantage 21-14 at intermission over Downs Tri-Valley.

The Vikings broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 41-35 lead over the Rockets.

The verdict could've been in doubt thanks to the Rockets' finishing flurry, but the Vikings swerved out of trouble to earn the win in the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.