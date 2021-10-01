Dubuque Hempstead's trick is no treat for Muscatine 55-14

Dubuque Hempstead scored early and often in a 55-14 win over Muscatine in Iowa high school football action on October 1.
Dubuque Hempstead drew first blood by forging a 21-7 margin over Muscatine after the first quarter.
Dubuque Hempstead's offense struck to a 35-7 lead over Muscatine at halftime.
Dubuque Hempstead's authority showed as it carried a 48-14 lead into the fourth quarter.
Lede AI Sports Desk
