Dubuque Senior designs winning blueprint against Muscatine 48-28

Dubuque Senior grabbed a 48-28 victory at the expense of Muscatine in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 7.

Dubuque Senior opened with a 10-0 advantage over Muscatine through the first quarter.

The Rams registered a 27-14 advantage at intermission over the Muskies.

Muscatine didn't give up, slicing the gap to 34-28 in the third quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Rams outscored the Muskies 14-0 in the final quarter.

