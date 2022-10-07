 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dubuque Senior designs winning blueprint against Muscatine 48-28

Dubuque Senior grabbed a 48-28 victory at the expense of Muscatine in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 7.

Dubuque Senior opened with a 10-0 advantage over Muscatine through the first quarter.

The Rams registered a 27-14 advantage at intermission over the Muskies.

Muscatine didn't give up, slicing the gap to 34-28 in the third quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Rams outscored the Muskies 14-0 in the final quarter.

The last time Dubuque Senior and Muscatine played in a 48-6 game on October 8, 2021. For more, click here.

Recently on September 23, Muscatine squared off with Cedar Falls in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

