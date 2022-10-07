Dubuque Senior designs winning blueprint against Muscatine 48-28

Dubuque Senior grabbed a 48-28 victory at the expense of Muscatine in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 7.
Dubuque Senior opened with a 10-0 advantage over Muscatine through the first quarter.
The Rams registered a 27-14 advantage at intermission over the Muskies.
Muscatine didn't give up, slicing the gap to 34-28 in the third quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Rams outscored the Muskies 14-0 in the final quarter.
The last time Dubuque Senior and Muscatine played in a 48-6 game on October 8, 2021. For more, click here.
Recently on September 23, Muscatine squared off with Cedar Falls in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.