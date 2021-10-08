Dubuque Senior staggers Muscatine with punishing performance 48-6

Dubuque Senior rolled past Muscatine for a comfortable 48-6 victory on October 8 in Iowa football action.

The Rams opened with a 20-0 advantage over the Muskies through the first quarter.

Dubuque Senior's offense stomped on to a 27-0 lead over Muscatine at halftime.

Dubuque Senior's authority showed as it carried a 48-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

