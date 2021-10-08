 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dubuque Senior staggers Muscatine with punishing performance 48-6
0 comments

Dubuque Senior staggers Muscatine with punishing performance 48-6

{{featured_button_text}}

Dubuque Senior rolled past Muscatine for a comfortable 48-6 victory on October 8 in Iowa football action.

Recently on September 24 , Muscatine squared up on Cedar Falls in a football game . For more, click here.

The Rams opened with a 20-0 advantage over the Muskies through the first quarter.

Dubuque Senior's offense stomped on to a 27-0 lead over Muscatine at halftime.

Dubuque Senior's authority showed as it carried a 48-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Atlanta Falcons prepare for NFL London game against the New York Jets

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WR/DB Isaiah Smith

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News