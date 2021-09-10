 Skip to main content
Dubuque Senior wins tense tussle with Davenport North 27-23
Dubuque Senior didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Davenport North 27-23 on September 10 in Iowa football.

Recently on August 27 , Davenport North squared up on Eldridge North Scott in a football game . For more, click here.

The Rams hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 7-6 advantage in the frame.

Dubuque Senior broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 20-17 lead over Davenport North.

A halftime tie at 17-17 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

