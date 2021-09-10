Dubuque Senior wins tense tussle with Davenport North 27-23

Dubuque Senior didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Davenport North 27-23 on September 10 in Iowa football.
The Rams hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 7-6 advantage in the frame.
Dubuque Senior broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 20-17 lead over Davenport North.
A halftime tie at 17-17 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.
