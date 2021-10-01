Dubuque Senior's speedy start jolts Davenport West 45-7

Dubuque Senior scored early and often in a 45-7 win over Davenport West for an Iowa high school football victory on October 1.
The first quarter gave Dubuque Senior a 14-0 lead over Davenport West.
Dubuque Senior's offense stormed to a 24-0 lead over Davenport West at halftime.
Dubuque Senior thundered over Davenport West when the fourth quarter began 38-0.
Lede AI Sports Desk
