It was a tough night for Camanche which was overmatched by Dubuque Wahlert in this 48-12 verdict.

The first quarter gave Dubuque Wahlert a 7-0 lead over Camanche.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second quarter, with no one scoring.

Dubuque Wahlert roared to a 41-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Golden Eagles chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 7-6 points differential.

Last season, Camanche and Dubuque Wahlert faced off on Oct. 22, 2021 at Camanche High School.

