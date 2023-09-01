Dunlap grabbed a 21-7 victory at the expense of Rock Island for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Dunlap a 21-0 lead over Rock Island.

Rock Island drew within 21-7 in the third quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and fourth quarters.

The last time Rock Island and Dunlap played in a 26-13 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

