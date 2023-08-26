Dupo sent Port Byron Riverdale home scoreless in a 41-0 decision in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Dupo opened with a 13-0 advantage over Port Byron Riverdale through the first quarter.

The Tigers registered a 20-0 advantage at intermission over the Rams.

Dupo charged to a 34-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.