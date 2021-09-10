Durand/Pecatonica Co-Op hustles by Fulton in victory 38-24

Durand/Pecatonica Co-Op notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Fulton 38-24 at Fulton High on September 10 in Illinois football action.
The Rivermen jumped ahead of the Steamers 24-17 as the fourth quarter started.
Durand/Pecatonica Co-Op opened a thin 16-10 gap over Fulton at the intermission.
Durand/Pecatonica Co-Op moved in front of Fulton 8-7 to begin the second quarter.
