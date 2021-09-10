 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Durand/Pecatonica Co-Op hustles by Fulton in victory 38-24
0 comments

Durand/Pecatonica Co-Op hustles by Fulton in victory 38-24

{{featured_button_text}}

Durand/Pecatonica Co-Op notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Fulton 38-24 at Fulton High on September 10 in Illinois football action.

The Rivermen jumped ahead of the Steamers 24-17 as the fourth quarter started.

Durand/Pecatonica Co-Op opened a thin 16-10 gap over Fulton at the intermission.

Durand/Pecatonica Co-Op moved in front of Fulton 8-7 to begin the second quarter.

Recently on August 27 , Fulton squared up on Galena in a football game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

TJ Watts reportedly signs deal to become highest paid defensive player in NFL

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WR/DB Isaiah Smith

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News