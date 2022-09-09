Durant delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Goose Lake Northeast 23-22

Durant edged Goose Lake Northeast 23-22 in a close encounter of the athletic kind on September 9 in Iowa football action.
The last time Goose Lake Northeast and Durant played in a 42-28 game on September 10, 2021. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.