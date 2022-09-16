 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Durant proves to be too much for Wilton 28-8

Durant trucked Wilton on the road to a 28-8 victory during this Iowa football game.

Durant opened with a 16-0 advantage over Wilton through the first quarter.

The Beavers showed some mettle by fighting back to a 22-8 halftime margin.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Wildcats hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 6-0 advantage in the frame.

In recent action on September 2, Wilton faced off against Goose Lake Northeast and Durant took on Cascade on September 2 at Durant High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

