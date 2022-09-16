Durant proves to be too much for Wilton 28-8

Durant trucked Wilton on the road to a 28-8 victory during this Iowa football game.
Durant opened with a 16-0 advantage over Wilton through the first quarter.
The Beavers showed some mettle by fighting back to a 22-8 halftime margin.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.
The Wildcats hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 6-0 advantage in the frame.
