Dyersville Beckman finds a way to knock off Camanche 28-14
Dyersville Beckman finds a way to knock off Camanche 28-14

Dyersville Beckman staggered out of the gate but stormed to the finish line in a 28-14 win over Camanche during this Iowa football game.

The Trailblazers and the Indians were engaged in a gargantuan affair at 28-7 as the fourth quarter started.

The Trailblazers fought to a 21-7 halftime margin at the Indians' expense.

Camanche started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Dyersville Beckman at the end of the first quarter.

