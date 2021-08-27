Dyersville Beckman finds a way to knock off Camanche 28-14

Dyersville Beckman staggered out of the gate but stormed to the finish line in a 28-14 win over Camanche during this Iowa football game.

The Trailblazers and the Indians were engaged in a gargantuan affair at 28-7 as the fourth quarter started.

The Trailblazers fought to a 21-7 halftime margin at the Indians' expense.

Camanche started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Dyersville Beckman at the end of the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.