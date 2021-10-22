Early blast off propels Wellman Mid-Prairie past Goose Lake Northeast 35-28

There was no tuning necessary, Wellman Mid-Prairie started in perfect harmony while drumming Goose Lake Northeast with a strong start in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Wellman Mid-Prairie opened with a 21-0 advantage over Goose Lake Northeast through the first quarter.

The Golden Hawks' offense moved to a 28-14 lead over the Rebels at the intermission.

Wellman Mid-Prairie's rule showed as it carried a 35-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Golden Hawks fended off the Rebels' last-ditch effort in a frantic final period.

