Early blast off propels Wellman Mid-Prairie past Goose Lake Northeast 35-28
Early blast off propels Wellman Mid-Prairie past Goose Lake Northeast 35-28

There was no tuning necessary, Wellman Mid-Prairie started in perfect harmony while drumming Goose Lake Northeast with a strong start in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Wellman Mid-Prairie opened with a 21-0 advantage over Goose Lake Northeast through the first quarter.

The Golden Hawks' offense moved to a 28-14 lead over the Rebels at the intermission.

Wellman Mid-Prairie's rule showed as it carried a 35-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Golden Hawks fended off the Rebels' last-ditch effort in a frantic final period.

Recently on October 8 , Goose Lake Northeast squared up on Camanche in a football game .

