East Moline United Township delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Geneseo 22-17

A sigh of relief filled the air in East Moline United Township's locker room after Friday's 22-17 win against Geneseo in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 10.

The Panthers put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Maple Leafs 14-0 in the last stanza.

Geneseo had a 17-8 edge on East Moline United Township at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

The Maple Leafs came from behind to grab the advantage 10-8 at halftime over the Panthers.

The Maple Leafs authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Panthers 10-0 at the end of the first quarter.

