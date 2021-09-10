East Moline United Township delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Geneseo 22-17

A sigh of relief filled the air in East Moline United Township's locker room after Friday's 22-17 win against Geneseo in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 10.
The Panthers put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Maple Leafs 14-0 in the last stanza.
Geneseo had a 17-8 edge on East Moline United Township at the beginning of the fourth quarter.
The Maple Leafs came from behind to grab the advantage 10-8 at halftime over the Panthers.
The Maple Leafs authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Panthers 10-0 at the end of the first quarter.
In recent action on August 27, Geneseo faced off against Chicago Comer College Prep and East Moline United Township took on Chicago Lindblom on August 28 at East Moline United Township High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
