Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran cancels check from Galva 28-18

Saddled up and ready to go, Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran spurred past Galva 28-18 on August 28 in Illinois football.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the first and final quarters, with neither team scoring.

The third quarter gave the Knights a 28-18 lead over the Wildcats.

The Knights registered a 16-0 advantage at halftime over the Wildcats.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.