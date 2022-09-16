Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran's speedy start jolts Galva 42-16

Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran tested the scoreboard lights while lighting up Galva 42-16 at Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran on September 16 in Illinois football action.

Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran opened with a 20-0 advantage over Galva through the first quarter.

The Wildcats showed some mettle by fighting back to a 20-8 halftime margin.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Knights' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 22-8 points differential.

