Eldridge North Scott blanks Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant in shutout performance 55-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Eldridge North Scott squeeze Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant 55-0 in a shutout effort during this Iowa football game.

The first quarter gave Eldridge North Scott a 28-0 lead over Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant.

The Lancers opened a massive 48-0 gap over the Panthers at the intermission.

The Lancers thundered in front of the Panthers 55-0 going into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

