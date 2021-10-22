 Skip to main content
Eldridge North Scott blanks Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant in shutout performance 55-0
Eldridge North Scott blanks Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant in shutout performance 55-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Eldridge North Scott squeeze Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant 55-0 in a shutout effort during this Iowa football game.

Recently on October 8 , Eldridge North Scott squared up on Clinton in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

The first quarter gave Eldridge North Scott a 28-0 lead over Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant.

The Lancers opened a massive 48-0 gap over the Panthers at the intermission.

The Lancers thundered in front of the Panthers 55-0 going into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

