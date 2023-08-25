Eldridge North Scott dismissed Central DeWitt by a 34-7 count at Eldridge North Scott High on Aug. 25 in Iowa football action.

Eldridge North Scott took an early lead by forging a 14-7 margin over Central DeWitt after the first quarter.

Defense ruled the second and third quarters as Eldridge North Scott and Central DeWitt were both scoreless.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Lancers, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 20-0 fourth quarter, too.

