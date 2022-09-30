Eldridge North Scott catches fast wind, sails away from Burlington 46-7

Eldridge North Scott wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 46-7 victory over Burlington in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Eldridge North Scott a 12-0 lead over Burlington.

The Lancers registered an 18-0 advantage at intermission over the Grayhounds.

Eldridge North Scott steamrolled to a 46-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lancers enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Grayhounds' 7-0 advantage in the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.