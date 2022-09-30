Eldridge North Scott catches fast wind, sails away from Burlington 46-7

Eldridge North Scott wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 46-7 victory over Burlington in an Iowa high school football matchup.
The first quarter gave Eldridge North Scott a 12-0 lead over Burlington.
The Lancers registered an 18-0 advantage at intermission over the Grayhounds.
Eldridge North Scott steamrolled to a 46-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Lancers enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Grayhounds' 7-0 advantage in the final quarter.
Last season, Eldridge North Scott and Burlington squared off with October 1, 2021 at Burlington Community High School last season. Click here for a recap
People are also reading…
Recently on September 16, Eldridge North Scott squared off with Cedar Rapids Xavier in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.