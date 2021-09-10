Eldridge North Scott finds its footing in victory over Davenport Assumption 38-14

Eldridge North Scott dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 38-14 victory over Davenport Assumption in an Iowa high school football matchup. .

The Lancers made sure there were no late heroics, shadowing the Knights' offensive output in the fourth period 7-7.

Eldridge North Scott's reign showed as it carried a 31-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Lancers' offense darted to a 21-7 lead over the Knights at halftime.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

