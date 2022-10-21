Eldridge North Scott makes Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant walk the plank 49-10

Eldridge North Scott dismissed Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant by a 49-10 count in Iowa high school football action on October 21.

Eldridge North Scott breathed fire in front of Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Lancers registered a 49-3 advantage at intermission over the Panthers.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Lancers maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 7-0 in the final quarter.

