Eldridge North Scott makes North Liberty Liberty's offense disappear 21-0
Eldridge North Scott corralled North Liberty Liberty's offense and never let go to fuel a 21-0 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The Lancers' offense stormed to a 21-0 lead over the Lightning at the intermission.

Neither squad could conjure any offensive magic in a stifling defensive first and final quarters.

Recently on September 10 , Eldridge North Scott squared up on Davenport Assumption in a football game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

