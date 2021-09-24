Eldridge North Scott makes North Liberty Liberty's offense disappear 21-0

Eldridge North Scott corralled North Liberty Liberty's offense and never let go to fuel a 21-0 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup.
The Lancers' offense stormed to a 21-0 lead over the Lightning at the intermission.
Neither squad could conjure any offensive magic in a stifling defensive first and final quarters.
Recently on September 10 , Eldridge North Scott squared up on Davenport Assumption in a football game . Click here for a recap
