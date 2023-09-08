Eldridge North Scott grabbed a 42-28 victory at the expense of Davenport Assumption in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Eldridge North Scott opened with a 14-0 advantage over Davenport Assumption through the first quarter.

The Lancers fought to a 21-7 intermission margin at the Knights' expense.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Eldridge North Scott and Davenport Assumption locked in a 21-21 stalemate.

The Lancers held on with a 21-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Eldridge North Scott and Davenport Assumption squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Davenport Assumption High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Davenport Assumption faced off against Solon and Eldridge North Scott took on Central DeWitt on Aug. 25 at Eldridge North Scott High School.

