 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eldridge North Scott pours it on Davenport North 41-7
0 comments

Eldridge North Scott pours it on Davenport North 41-7

{{featured_button_text}}

Yes, Eldridge North Scott looked superb in beating Davenport North, but no autographs please after its 41-7 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup on August 27.

Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.

The Lancers' offense struck to a 34-7 lead over the Wildcats at the intermission.

The Lancers jumped in front of the Wildcats 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to bet Matthew Stafford over 4,550.5 passing yards this season

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WR/DB Isaiah Smith

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News