Eldridge North Scott pours it on Davenport North 41-7

Yes, Eldridge North Scott looked superb in beating Davenport North, but no autographs please after its 41-7 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup on August 27.
Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.
The Lancers' offense struck to a 34-7 lead over the Wildcats at the intermission.
The Lancers jumped in front of the Wildcats 14-7 to begin the second quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.