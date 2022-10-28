Eldridge North Scott shuts off the power on Epworth Western Dubuque 38-15

Eldridge North Scott swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Epworth Western Dubuque 38-15 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 28.

The first quarter gave Eldridge North Scott a 7-0 lead over Epworth Western Dubuque.

The Lancers fought to a 17-7 intermission margin at the Bobcats' expense.

Eldridge North Scott charged to a 31-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bobcats closed the lead with an 8-7 margin in the final quarter.

