Eldridge North Scott shuts off the power on Epworth Western Dubuque 38-15

Eldridge North Scott swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Epworth Western Dubuque 38-15 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 28.
The first quarter gave Eldridge North Scott a 7-0 lead over Epworth Western Dubuque.
The Lancers fought to a 17-7 intermission margin at the Bobcats' expense.
Eldridge North Scott charged to a 31-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Bobcats closed the lead with an 8-7 margin in the final quarter.
The last time Eldridge North Scott and Epworth Western Dubuque played in a 33-13 game on September 3, 2021. Click here for a recap
