Eldridge North Scott triumphs in strong showing over Clinton 55-7

The force was strong for Eldridge North Scott as it pierced Clinton during Friday's 55-7 thumping on October 7 in Iowa football action.
Last season, Eldridge North Scott and Clinton squared off with October 8, 2021 at Clinton High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on September 23, Eldridge North Scott faced off against North Liberty and Clinton took on Burlington on September 23 at Burlington Community High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.