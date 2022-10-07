 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eldridge North Scott triumphs in strong showing over Clinton 55-7

The force was strong for Eldridge North Scott as it pierced Clinton during Friday's 55-7 thumping on October 7 in Iowa football action.

Last season, Eldridge North Scott and Clinton squared off with October 8, 2021 at Clinton High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on September 23, Eldridge North Scott faced off against North Liberty and Clinton took on Burlington on September 23 at Burlington Community High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

