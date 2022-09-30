Emergence: Aledo Mercer County eventually eclipses Princeville 51-14

Aledo Mercer County fought to overcome a first-quarter deficit for a 51-14 win over Princeville during this Illinois football game.
Princeville authored a promising start, taking an 8-6 advantage over Aledo Mercer County at the end of the first quarter.
An intermission tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
The third quarter gave Aledo Mercer County a 36-14 lead over Princeville.
The Golden Eagles held on with a 15-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.
The last time Aledo Mercer County and Princeville played in a 32-6 game on October 1, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
