Epworth Western Dubuque topped Eldridge North Scott 31-24 in a tough tilt in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

The Bobcats registered a 10-7 advantage at halftime over the Lancers.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

The Bobcats held on with a 21-17 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Eldridge North Scott and Epworth Western Dubuque squared off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Eldridge North Scott High School.

