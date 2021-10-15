Erie E/P escapes Monmouth-Roseville 25-16

Erie E/P didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Monmouth-Roseville 25-16 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.
The Titans took an 8-7 lead over the Panthers heading to the intermission locker room.
Erie E/P broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 19-16 lead over Monmouth-Roseville.
Recently on October 1 , Erie E/P squared up on Port Byron Riverdale in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
