Erie E/P pours it on Clifton Central 56-20

Erie E/P's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Clifton Central during a 56-20 blowout at Erie / Prophetstown on October 30 in Illinois football action.
Recently on October 15 , Erie E/P squared up on Monmouth-Roseville in a football game . Click here for a recap
The first quarter gave Erie E/P a 7-0 lead over Clifton Central.
Erie E/P's offense darted to a 21-6 lead over Clifton Central at halftime.
The Panthers' upper hand showed as they carried a 28-20 lead into the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.