Erie E/P pours it on Clifton Central 56-20

Erie E/P's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Clifton Central during a 56-20 blowout at Erie / Prophetstown on October 30 in Illinois football action.

The first quarter gave Erie E/P a 7-0 lead over Clifton Central.

Erie E/P's offense darted to a 21-6 lead over Clifton Central at halftime.

The Panthers' upper hand showed as they carried a 28-20 lead into the fourth quarter.

