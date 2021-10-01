Erie E/P puts an offensive onslaught on Port Byron Riverdale 42-6

Erie E/P showered the scoreboard with points to drown Port Byron Riverdale 42-6 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 1.
The first quarter gave Erie E/P a 14-0 lead over Port Byron Riverdale.
The Panthers' offense stomped on to a 22-0 lead over the Rams at halftime.
The Panthers' might showed as they carried a 29-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
Recently on September 17 , Port Byron Riverdale squared up on Orion in a football game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.