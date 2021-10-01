Erie E/P puts an offensive onslaught on Port Byron Riverdale 42-6

Erie E/P showered the scoreboard with points to drown Port Byron Riverdale 42-6 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 1.

The first quarter gave Erie E/P a 14-0 lead over Port Byron Riverdale.

The Panthers' offense stomped on to a 22-0 lead over the Rams at halftime.

The Panthers' might showed as they carried a 29-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.