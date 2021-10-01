 Skip to main content
Erie E/P puts an offensive onslaught on Port Byron Riverdale 42-6
Erie E/P showered the scoreboard with points to drown Port Byron Riverdale 42-6 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 1.

The first quarter gave Erie E/P a 14-0 lead over Port Byron Riverdale.

The Panthers' offense stomped on to a 22-0 lead over the Rams at halftime.

The Panthers' might showed as they carried a 29-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on September 17 , Port Byron Riverdale squared up on Orion in a football game . For more, click here.

