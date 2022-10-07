Fairbury Prairie Central sets early tone, plays it to the finish in drumming Aledo Mercer County 53-6

It was Fairbury Prairie Central who struck first and never looked back to dispose of Aledo Mercer County 53-6 at Aledo Mercer County High on October 7 in Illinois football action.

Fairbury Prairie Central drew first blood by forging a 13-0 margin over Aledo Mercer County after the first quarter.

The Hawks opened a colossal 40-0 gap over the Golden Eagles at halftime.

Fairbury Prairie Central roared to a 47-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hawks held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

