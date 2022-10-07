 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fairbury Prairie Central sets early tone, plays it to the finish in drumming Aledo Mercer County 53-6

  • 0

It was Fairbury Prairie Central who struck first and never looked back to dispose of Aledo Mercer County 53-6 at Aledo Mercer County High on October 7 in Illinois football action.

Fairbury Prairie Central drew first blood by forging a 13-0 margin over Aledo Mercer County after the first quarter.

The Hawks opened a colossal 40-0 gap over the Golden Eagles at halftime.

Fairbury Prairie Central roared to a 47-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hawks held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Recently on September 23, Aledo Mercer County squared off with Oneida-Williamsfield Rowva-Williamsfield in a football game. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

College football at 49? North Dakota lineman has right stuff

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News