Farmer City Blue Ridge severs Galva's hopes 44-34

Farmer City Blue Ridge dumped Galva 44-34 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Farmer City Blue Ridge opened with a 14-8 advantage over Galva through the first quarter.

The Knights' offense steamrolled in front for a 30-14 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Wildcats enjoyed a 14-8 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

