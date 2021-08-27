Farmington deals goose eggs to Aledo Mercer County in verdict 41-0

Farmington unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Aledo Mercer County in a 41-0 shutout in an Illinois high school football matchup on August 27.
Neither team could mount any semblance of offense in a scoring drought that extended through the second and fourth quarters.
Farmington's reign showed as it carried a 41-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
The first quarter gave Farmington a 28-0 lead over Aledo Mercer County.
