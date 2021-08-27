Farmington deals goose eggs to Aledo Mercer County in verdict 41-0

Farmington unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Aledo Mercer County in a 41-0 shutout in an Illinois high school football matchup on August 27.

Neither team could mount any semblance of offense in a scoring drought that extended through the second and fourth quarters.

Farmington's reign showed as it carried a 41-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

The first quarter gave Farmington a 28-0 lead over Aledo Mercer County.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.