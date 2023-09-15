Farmington dominated from start to finish in an imposing 42-13 win over Aledo Mercer County in Illinois high school football on Sept. 15.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Farmers opened a meager 20-7 gap over the Golden Eagles at halftime.

Farmington pulled to a 36-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Farmers held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Aledo Mercer County faced off against Peru St Bede.

