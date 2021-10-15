Flexing muscle: Marion Linn-Mar rolls over Davenport Central 62-13

Yes, Marion Linn-Mar looked superb in beating Davenport Central, but no autographs please after its 62-13 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Recently on October 1 , Davenport Central squared up on Iowa City West in a football game . Click here for a recap
Marion Linn-Mar opened with an 8-6 advantage over Davenport Central through the first quarter.
The Lions' offense took charge to a 35-6 lead over the Blue Devils at halftime.
Marion Linn-Mar took charge ahead of Davenport Central 55-13 as the fourth quarter started.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.