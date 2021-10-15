Flexing muscle: Marion Linn-Mar rolls over Davenport Central 62-13

Yes, Marion Linn-Mar looked superb in beating Davenport Central, but no autographs please after its 62-13 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Marion Linn-Mar opened with an 8-6 advantage over Davenport Central through the first quarter.

The Lions' offense took charge to a 35-6 lead over the Blue Devils at halftime.

Marion Linn-Mar took charge ahead of Davenport Central 55-13 as the fourth quarter started.

