 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flexing muscle: Marion Linn-Mar rolls over Davenport Central 62-13
0 comments

Flexing muscle: Marion Linn-Mar rolls over Davenport Central 62-13

{{featured_button_text}}

Yes, Marion Linn-Mar looked superb in beating Davenport Central, but no autographs please after its 62-13 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Recently on October 1 , Davenport Central squared up on Iowa City West in a football game . Click here for a recap

Marion Linn-Mar opened with an 8-6 advantage over Davenport Central through the first quarter.

The Lions' offense took charge to a 35-6 lead over the Blue Devils at halftime.

Marion Linn-Mar took charge ahead of Davenport Central 55-13 as the fourth quarter started.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 6 Market: Will weather be a factor?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WR/DB Isaiah Smith

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News