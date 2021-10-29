 Skip to main content
Forreston drums Fulton in sound fashion 38-12
Forreston drums Fulton in sound fashion 38-12

Forreston's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Friday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 38-12 win over Fulton in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 29.

Forreston made the first move by forging a 10-6 margin over Fulton after the first quarter.

Forreston's offense stomped on to a 31-12 lead over Fulton at halftime.

Forreston's command showed as it carried a 38-12 lead into the fourth quarter.

No points meant no hope for Fulton as it could not cut into its deficit in the final quarter.

Recently on October 15 , Fulton squared up on Pearl City/Eastland Co-Op in a football game . Click here for a recap

