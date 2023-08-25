Forreston topped Fulton 22-18 in a tough tilt in Illinois high school football on Aug. 25.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first quarter.

The Steamers took an 18-8 lead over the Cardinals heading to the intermission locker room.

Fulton moved ahead by earning an 18-14 advantage over Forreston at the end of the third quarter.

The Cardinals rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Steamers 8-0 in the last stanza for the victory.

Last season, Fulton and Forreston squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Forreston High School.

