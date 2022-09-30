Fort Madison edges Clinton in tough test 14-13

Yes, Fort Madison looked relaxed while edging Clinton, but no autographs please after its 14-13 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 30.

Fort Madison drew first blood by forging a 14-7 margin over Clinton after the first quarter.

The River Kings trimmed the margin to make it 14-13 at halftime.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third and fourth quarters, with no one scoring.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.