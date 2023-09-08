Fulton posted a narrow 14-6 win over Pearl City/Eastland on Sept. 8 in Illinois football.

The Steamers fought to a 14-6 halftime margin at the Wildcatz's expense.

Defense ruled the first, third and fourth quarters as the Steamers and the Wildcatz were both scoreless.

Last season, Fulton and Pearl City/Eastland faced off on Oct. 15, 2022 at Fulton High School.

Recently on Aug. 25, Fulton squared off with Forreston in a football game.

