Fulton claims gritty victory against Galena 14-13

Fulton poked just enough holes in Galena's defense to garner a taut 14-13 victory for an Illinois high school football victory on August 27. .
The Steamers got the better of the final-quarter scoring 8-6 to finish the game in style.
Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.
The Pirates took a 7-6 lead over the Steamers heading to halftime locker room.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.