Fulton claims gritty victory against Galena 14-13
Fulton poked just enough holes in Galena's defense to garner a taut 14-13 victory for an Illinois high school football victory on August 27. .

The Steamers got the better of the final-quarter scoring 8-6 to finish the game in style.

Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.

The Pirates took a 7-6 lead over the Steamers heading to halftime locker room.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

