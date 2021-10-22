 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fulton deals goose eggs to Dakota in verdict 41-0
0 comments

Fulton deals goose eggs to Dakota in verdict 41-0

{{featured_button_text}}

Fulton corralled Dakota's offense and never let go to fuel a 41-0 victory in Illinois high school football on October 22.

The Steamers opened with a 3-0 advantage over the Indians through the first quarter.

The Steamers' offense pulled ahead to a 27-0 lead over the Indians at the intermission.

Fulton's rule showed as it carried a 41-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Defense stood tall for both teams at the end of a scoreless final quarter.

Recently on October 8 , Fulton squared up on Forreston in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New York Giants season being ravaged by injury

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WR/DB Isaiah Smith

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News