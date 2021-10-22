Fulton deals goose eggs to Dakota in verdict 41-0

Fulton corralled Dakota's offense and never let go to fuel a 41-0 victory in Illinois high school football on October 22.
The Steamers opened with a 3-0 advantage over the Indians through the first quarter.
The Steamers' offense pulled ahead to a 27-0 lead over the Indians at the intermission.
Fulton's rule showed as it carried a 41-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
Defense stood tall for both teams at the end of a scoreless final quarter.
Recently on October 8 , Fulton squared up on Forreston in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.