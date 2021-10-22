Fulton deals goose eggs to Dakota in verdict 41-0

Fulton corralled Dakota's offense and never let go to fuel a 41-0 victory in Illinois high school football on October 22.

The Steamers opened with a 3-0 advantage over the Indians through the first quarter.

The Steamers' offense pulled ahead to a 27-0 lead over the Indians at the intermission.

Fulton's rule showed as it carried a 41-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Defense stood tall for both teams at the end of a scoreless final quarter.

